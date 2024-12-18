Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dreidels and coins are placed on the floor during a Hanukkah educational program at Walter Reed on Dec. 19. Playing the game of dreidel, and eating oil-based foods, such as latkes and sufganiyot (similar to jelly donuts) are Hanukkah traditions. Each side of the four-sided dreidel, or spinning top, is a letter of the Hebrew alphabet: נ‎ (nun), ג‎ (gimel), ה‎ (hei), ש‎ (shin), and a variation of winning the game is whoever’s top spins the longest, with the winner earning chocolate coins or other prizes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 15:09
    Photo ID: 8814757
    VIRIN: 241223-D-AB123-1004
    Resolution: 1979x993
    Size: 321.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program [Image 6 of 6], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program
    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program
    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program
    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program
    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program
    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    Hanukkah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download