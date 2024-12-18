Dreidels and coins are placed on the floor during a Hanukkah educational program at Walter Reed on Dec. 19. Playing the game of dreidel, and eating oil-based foods, such as latkes and sufganiyot (similar to jelly donuts) are Hanukkah traditions. Each side of the four-sided dreidel, or spinning top, is a letter of the Hebrew alphabet: נ (nun), ג (gimel), ה (hei), ש (shin), and a variation of winning the game is whoever’s top spins the longest, with the winner earning chocolate coins or other prizes.
Walter Reed hosts Hanukkah educational program
