Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing are greeted by their fellow Airmen as they return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 19, 2024, from RAF Fairford, England, to conclude Bomber Task Force 25-1. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8814590
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-HF999-1030
|Resolution:
|4928x3279
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force 25-1 redeployment [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.