Bomber Task Force 25-1 redeployment

Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing are greeted by their fellow Airmen as they return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 19, 2024, from RAF Fairford, England, to conclude Bomber Task Force 25-1. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)