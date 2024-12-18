Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force 25-1 redeployment [Image 2 of 2]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing are greeted by their fellow Airmen as they return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 19, 2024, from RAF Fairford, England, to conclude Bomber Task Force 25-1. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8814590
    VIRIN: 241219-F-HF999-1030
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
