Bomber Task Force 25-1 redeployment

Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing deboard their plane Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 19, 2024, after returning from RAF Fairford, England, to conclude Bomber Task Force 25-1. The deployment of U.S. forces in Europe is evidence of the enduring commitment to North American Treaty Organization Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)