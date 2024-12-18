Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force 25-1 redeployment [Image 1 of 2]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing deboard their plane Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 19, 2024, after returning from RAF Fairford, England, to conclude Bomber Task Force 25-1. The deployment of U.S. forces in Europe is evidence of the enduring commitment to North American Treaty Organization Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

