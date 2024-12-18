Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Beaufort and Naval Support Facility Frocking Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Hospital Beaufort and Naval Support Facility Frocking Ceremony

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- On December 6th, 2024, Naval Hospital and Naval Support Facility Beaufort held an awards ceremony for the Sailors that were advanced off the cycle 264 advancement exam.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8814579
    VIRIN: 241206-N-CQ135-9003
    Resolution: 5027x2804
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Beaufort and Naval Support Facility Frocking Ceremony, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NH Beaufort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download