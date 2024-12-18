'A Dog's Trail' reading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bradlee Potter, a 16-year-old Stuttgart High School sophomore, reads from his book, "A Dog's Trail: Adventures Around the World" during a community storytime held April 12, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's Robinson Barracks as Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave reacts with a smile. Photo by Bardia Khajenoori, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs.