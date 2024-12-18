Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'A Dog's Trail' reading [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    'A Dog's Trail' reading

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Bardia Khajenoori 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Bradlee Potter, a 16-year-old Stuttgart High School sophomore, reads from his book, "A Dog's Trail: Adventures Around the World" during a community storytime held April 12, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's Robinson Barracks as Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave reacts with a smile. Photo by Bardia Khajenoori, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8814575
    VIRIN: 240412-A-VD177-8142
    Resolution: 5168x4134
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'A Dog's Trail' reading [Image 2 of 2], by Bardia Khajenoori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'A Dog's Trail' reading
    &quot;A Dog's Trail&quot; story reading

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download