Bradlee Potter, a 16-year-old Stuttgart High School sophomore, reads from his book, "A Dog's Trail: Adventures Around the World" during a community storytime held April 12, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's Robinson Barracks as Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave reacts with a smile. Photo by Bardia Khajenoori, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8814575
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-VD177-8142
|Resolution:
|5168x4134
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'A Dog's Trail' reading [Image 2 of 2], by Bardia Khajenoori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.