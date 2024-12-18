314th Fighter Squadron F-16 Vipers perform flyover

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    Two F-16 Vipers assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron perform a flyover at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Nov. 20, 2024. The 314th FS is one of three fighter squadrons on Holloman responsible for training F-16 pilots for great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

