314th Fighter Squadron F-16 Vipers perform flyover

Two F-16 Vipers assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron perform a flyover at Alamogordo, New Mexico, Nov. 20, 2024. The 314th FS is one of three fighter squadrons on Holloman responsible for training F-16 pilots for great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)