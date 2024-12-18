Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Combined Anti-Armor Team (CAAT) in Weapons Co. 1st Battalion 25th Regiment 4th Marine Division, Marine Force Reserve, load M-240B machine guns to support dismounted live fire training on Echo Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Dec. 20.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8814252
    VIRIN: 241220-O-HX738-5627
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Lock and load [Image 7 of 7], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment
    Marine Force Reserve
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    CAAT Plt
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

