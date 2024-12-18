Members of Combined Anti-Armor Team (CAAT) in Weapons Co. 1st Battalion 25th Regiment 4th Marine Division, Marine Force Reserve, prepare to conduct dismounted live fire training on Echo Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Dec. 20.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 09:54
|Photo ID:
|8814240
|VIRIN:
|241220-O-HX738-5319
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to go [Image 7 of 7], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.