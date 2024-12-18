Helping keep South Post safe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Second from left, Range Technician Joel Graber, was recognized by Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez, Safety Officer Dave Horn and Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada for his efforts to improve conditions on the ranges and around South Post during garrison festivities at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Dec. 18.