Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helping keep South Post safe [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Helping keep South Post safe

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Second from left, Range Technician Joel Graber, was recognized by Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez, Safety Officer Dave Horn and Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada for his efforts to improve conditions on the ranges and around South Post during garrison festivities at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Dec. 18.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8814226
    VIRIN: 241218-O-HX738-3080
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping keep South Post safe [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than mere formalities
    Keeping everyone safe from Devens to Mt. Crumpet
    30 years and counting
    Helping keep South Post safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download