    30 years and counting [Image 3 of 4]

    30 years and counting

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez and Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada recognized Supervisory Security Guard Dave McCrillis, center, for his three decades of federal service during garrison festivities at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Dec. 18.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8814224
    VIRIN: 241218-O-HX738-2676
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    US Army Reserve
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

