Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keeping everyone safe from Devens to Mt. Crumpet [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keeping everyone safe from Devens to Mt. Crumpet

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez and Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada recognized Safety Officer Dave Horn, center, for his efforts to monitor and improve safety conditions on the installation during garrison festivities at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Dec. 18.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8814223
    VIRIN: 241218-O-HX738-7104
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping everyone safe from Devens to Mt. Crumpet [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than mere formalities
    Keeping everyone safe from Devens to Mt. Crumpet
    30 years and counting
    Helping keep South Post safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download