USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 9, 2024) - The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) begins mooring operations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 9, 2024. Vermont is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)