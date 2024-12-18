Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 9, 2024) - The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) begins mooring operations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 9, 2024. Vermont is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 01:55
    Photo ID: 8813875
    VIRIN: 241209-N-SI601-1040
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    CFAY
    U.S. Navy
    USS Vermont

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download