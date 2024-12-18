Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Aviation Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    77th Aviation Brigade Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade of the Arkansas Army National Guard compete in the 2024 Best Warrior Competition in Camp Robinson, Ark., Jan. 6, 2024. The competition includes the Army Combat Fitness Test, military knowledge and tactical skills to find the top soldier in the brigade, and then move to the state level. (Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8813702
    VIRIN: 010624-Z-QM363-2096
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 23.47 MB
    Location: CAMP ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, 77th Aviation Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Readiness
    National Guard
    ACFT

