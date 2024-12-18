77th Aviation Brigade Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade of the Arkansas Army National Guard compete in the 2024 Best Warrior Competition in Camp Robinson, Ark., Jan. 6, 2024. The competition includes the Army Combat Fitness Test, military knowledge and tactical skills to find the top soldier in the brigade, and then move to the state level. (Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)