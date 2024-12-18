AH-64 Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers assigned to the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct routine maintenance on AH-64 Apache on April 25, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)