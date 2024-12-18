Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AH-64 Maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AH-64 Maintenance

    IRAQ

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct routine maintenance on AH-64 Apache on April 25, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8813372
    VIRIN: 240425-A-HK139-6572
    Resolution: 5066x3377
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AH-64 Maintenance
    AH-64 Maintenance
    AH-64 Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82CAB-82ABN, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, deployment, AH-64 Apache, CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download