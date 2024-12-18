AH-64 Maintenance

Paratroopers assigned to the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct routine maintenance on AH-64 Apache on April 25, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8813372
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-HK139-6572
|Resolution:
|5066x3377
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
