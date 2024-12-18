USS Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport after deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241220-N-OR861-1029 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 20, 2024) Sailors man the rails aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, returns to Naval Air Station North Island following deployment to the U.S. 3rd Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet and U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operation. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zoe Simpson)