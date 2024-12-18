Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XCTC D+11 [Image 7 of 9]

    XCTC D+11

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment use the Javelin to conduct Close Combat Weapon System training as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 14, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 12:59
    Photo ID: 8813290
    VIRIN: 240614-A-JJ342-7429
    Resolution: 5043x3160
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, XCTC D+11 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Javelin
    dismount
    278ACR
    XCTC24-05
    XCTC278ACR

