U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment use the Javelin to conduct Close Combat Weapon System training as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 14, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)