U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct an after-action review (AAR) with the support of Observer Coach/Trainers (OC/Ts) from First Army, 188th Infantry Brigade, to identify improvements after completing a combined arms movement drill as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 20, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)