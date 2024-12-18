Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Halloween Extravaganza [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Halloween Extravaganza

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    CW2 Janine Shelby (left) and her family dress up as Disney characters for the 120th Infantry Brigade's Halloween Extravaganza on Oct. 31, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. This annual event brings Soldiers and their families together in a fun and safe environment to celebrate Halloween while fostering unit cohesion and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 12:59
    Photo ID: 8813278
    VIRIN: 241031-A-JJ342-1002
    Resolution: 7228x3717
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halloween Extravaganza [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Scramble
    Purple Heart
    Project Hero
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition Day 2 Obstacle Course
    Best OC/T COMP
    Halloween Extravaganza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download