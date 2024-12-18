USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241221-N-FS097-1235 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 21, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brent Buchanan, of Palmdale, Calif., conducts a pre-flight safety brief with pilots assigned to assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 21, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)