USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

241221-N-FS097-1222 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 21, 2024) Lt. Sequoia Chun of Manhattan Beach, Calif., performs a pre-flight check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 21, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)