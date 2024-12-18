Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241221-N-FS097-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 21, 2024) Lt. Madison Alexander of Castle Rock, Colo., performs a pre-flight check on an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 20, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 03:57
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, US
    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippine Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

