3rd SFAB Instructs MDMP Class to Peshmerga Staff College Instructors

U.S. Army Intelligence Officer Cpt. Reid Leeson, assigned to the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, poses with Peshmerga Staff Col. Taha Zangana, near Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2024. Advisors met with the Peshmerga instructors to discuss the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling partner forces to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)