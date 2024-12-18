Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd SFAB Instructs MDMP Class to Peshmerga Staff College Instructors [Image 5 of 9]

    3rd SFAB Instructs MDMP Class to Peshmerga Staff College Instructors

    IRAQ

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Intelligence Advisor Cpt. Reid Leeson, assigned to the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and linguist Khannaw Ismael, teach Peshmerga Rayna Staff College instructors on the Military Decision Making Process (MDMP) near Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2024. Advisors met with the Peshmerga instructors to discuss the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling partner forces to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)

    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 02:40
    This work, 3rd SFAB Instructs MDMP Class to Peshmerga Staff College Instructors [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Veronica Van Doran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDMP
    Partner Forces
    CJTF-OIR
    3rd SFAB

