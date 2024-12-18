3rd SFAB Instructs MDMP Class to Peshmerga Staff College Instructors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peshmerga instructors of Rayna Staff College attend a class on the Military Decision Making Process (MDMP) taught by the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade near Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 11, 2024. Advisors met with the Peshmerga instructors to discuss the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling partner forces to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)