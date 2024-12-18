Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Marines, Toys for Tots [Image 2 of 4]

    Camp Pendleton Marines, Toys for Tots

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alex Gonzalez, a military policeman with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, delivers a Christmas present during a Toys for Tots event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. The Toys for Tots Holiday Program aims to deliver joy and hope by transporting toys to children throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    This work, Camp Pendleton Marines, Toys for Tots [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCI-West, Camp Pendleton, Toys for Tots, Holidays, celebration, USMC

