Camp Pendleton Marines, Toys for Tots

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alex Gonzalez, a military policeman with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, delivers a Christmas present during a Toys for Tots event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. The Toys for Tots Holiday Program aims to deliver joy and hope by transporting toys to children throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)