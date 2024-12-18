Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal Office Hosts Toys for Tots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion organize presents at a Toys for Tots event held for residents of Liberty Military Housing, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. The Toys for Tots Holiday Program aims to deliver joy and hope by transporting toys to children throughout the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)