    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill [Image 9 of 14]

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors respond to a simulated casualty in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a joint damage control drill while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 20, 2024. The drill was designed to enhance coordination between Ronald Reagan’s in-port emergency team and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services in the event of a large fire that requires additional assistance. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    VIRIN: 241220-N-MI100-1143
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    CVN 76
    damage control
    3rd Fleet
    integration
    USS Ronald Reagan
    8010 Drill

