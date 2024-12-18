USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill

Sailors work with local firefighters from the Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services in the fo’c’sle onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a joint damage control drill while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 20, 2024. The drill was designed to enhance coordination between Ronald Reagan’s in-port emergency team and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services in the event of a large fire that requires additional assistance. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)
