Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors work with local firefighters from the Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services in the fo’c’sle onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a joint damage control drill while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 20, 2024. The drill was designed to enhance coordination between Ronald Reagan’s in-port emergency team and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services in the event of a large fire that requires additional assistance. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 20:30
    Photo ID: 8813105
    VIRIN: 241220-N-CR055-1322
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 999.12 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    damage control
    3rd Fleet
    integration
    USS Ronald Reagan
    8010 Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download