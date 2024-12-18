USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Aaron Thomas, from Honolulu, works with Captain Jeremy Parypa, Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services, from Bremerton, Washington, and his firefighters, in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a joint damage control drill while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 20, 2024. The drill was designed to enhance coordination between Ronald Reagan’s in-port emergency team and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services in the event of a large fire that requires additional assistance. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)