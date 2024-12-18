Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th Soldiers arrive home [Image 17 of 20]

    44th Soldiers arrive home

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Family members and friends welcome home more than 240 U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, in time for the holidays at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Dec. 20, 2024. Over 1,500 44th IBCT Soldiers deployed to Iraq, Kuwait, and Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This is the largest deployment of NJARNG Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8813096
    VIRIN: 241220-Z-AL508-1068
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 19.03 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, 44th Soldiers arrive home [Image 20 of 20], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    TAGS

    Deployment
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve

