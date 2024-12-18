NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On December 10, 2024, a frocking ceremony was held to honor the promotion of NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Sailors to the ranks of First Class Petty Officer and Second Class Petty Officer. Each Sailor had family, friends, or co-workers take part in their frocking by pinning on their new rank insignia. Congratulations, Petty Officers!