On December 10, 2024, a frocking ceremony was held to honor the promotion of NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Sailors to the ranks of First Class Petty Officer and Second Class Petty Officer. Each Sailor had family, friends, or co-workers take part in their frocking by pinning on their new rank insignia. Congratulations, Petty Officers!
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8812996
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-NJ331-3348
|Resolution:
|2175x2177
|Size:
|649.94 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LT Jenimarie Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.