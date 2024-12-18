Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Lt. Jenimarie Archer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Fort Belvoir

    On December 10, 2024, a frocking ceremony was held to honor the promotion of NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Sailors to the ranks of First Class Petty Officer and Second Class Petty Officer. Each Sailor had family, friends, or co-workers take part in their frocking by pinning on their new rank insignia. Congratulations, Petty Officers!

