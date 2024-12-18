Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Attends the 2024 Texas Tribal Consultation Meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Attends the 2024 Texas Tribal Consultation Meeting

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Reps from the U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division participate in a group photo with other attendees at the 2024 Texas Tribal Consultation Meeting. The event was co-hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Historical
    Commission, and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Photo courtesy of Mikayla Brown, ICF.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8811980
    VIRIN: 241114-O-KG026-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1319
    Size: 929.63 KB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Attends the 2024 Texas Tribal Consultation Meeting [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Attends the 2024 Texas Tribal Consultation Meeting
    U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Strengthens Cultural Resources Management

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Native American Heritage Month
    Cultural Resources

