U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division Attends the 2024 Texas Tribal Consultation Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reps from the U.S. Army Reserve's 63rd Readiness Division participate in a group photo with other attendees at the 2024 Texas Tribal Consultation Meeting. The event was co-hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Historical

Commission, and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Photo courtesy of Mikayla Brown, ICF.