Members of Picatinny Arsenal’s military and their children are recognized during Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8811261
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-GY890-1005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve - Picatinny spouse, former Miss USA pageant competitor, recognized for role in Month of the Military Child celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.