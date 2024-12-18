Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Picatinny spouse, former Miss USA pageant competitor, recognized for role in Month of the Military Child celebration [Image 4 of 5]

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Picatinny Arsenal Commanding General and Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments and Ammunition, presents a star-note congratulatory letter to Olivia Forsgren for her role in planning and executing the installation’s Month of the Military Child observance. (U.S. Army photo by Jesse Glass)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 10:26
    VIRIN: 240605-A-GY890-1004
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
