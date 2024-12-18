AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Junior ROTC students from Wise High School take a group photo after attending a GO Inspire program event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., December 13, 2024. Go Inspire, with “GO” standing for general officer, is designed for Air and Space Force generals to get out and engage youth and youth influencers from underrepresented groups to increase the diversity of its application pool in the rated and space communities, as well as the broader Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)