AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event

Senior Airman Chris Streeter, a flight engineer for the 1st Helicopter Squadron, shows a student from Wise High School how to use a flight simulator during a GO Inspire program event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., December 13, 2024. GO Inspire, with “GO” standing for general officer, is a Department of the Air Force recruiting program, which aims to increase awareness of accession pathways among underrepresented groups, broaden community outreach to attract diverse candidates from science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, and strengthen diversity among the rated communities, as well as the broader Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)