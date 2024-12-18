Pathfinders bring holiday cheer to local schools

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus high-fives a child at Brightwalton C of E Primary School, England, Dec. 16, 2024. The 420th MUNS collaborated with schools near RAF Welford to bring some holiday cheer to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)