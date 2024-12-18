Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders bring holiday cheer to local schools [Image 10 of 24]

    Pathfinders bring holiday cheer to local schools

    RAF WELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    An AMMO patch is worn by a member of the 420th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) during a visit with Santa Claus at Stockcross Primary School, England, Dec. 16, 2024. The 420th MUNS collaborated with schools near RAF Welford to bring some holiday cheer to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 06:36
    Photo ID: 8811019
    VIRIN: 241216-F-KS661-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: RAF WELFORD, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders bring holiday cheer to local schools [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Santa Claus
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    420th Munitions Squadron
    420 MUNS

