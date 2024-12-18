Pathfinders bring holiday cheer to local schools

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AMMO patch is worn by a member of the 420th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) during a visit with Santa Claus at Stockcross Primary School, England, Dec. 16, 2024. The 420th MUNS collaborated with schools near RAF Welford to bring some holiday cheer to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)