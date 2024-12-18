2d TSB hosts France-USA Interoperability Cooperation Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and France CIS & Cyber Support Brigade pose for group photo during the France-USA Interoperability Cooperation Group event, December 13, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The ICG event is a collaborative effort aimed at identifying, planning, and facilitating opportunities to enhance partnership and interoperability between the two allies. The engagement underscores the crucial role of partnerships in ensuring the Army and its allies are secure from enemy cyber and electronic attacks, and able to communicate and share data reliably. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)