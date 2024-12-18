Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB hosts France-USA Interoperability Cooperation Group

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and France CIS & Cyber Support Brigade pose for group photo during the France-USA Interoperability Cooperation Group event, December 13, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The ICG event is a collaborative effort aimed at identifying, planning, and facilitating opportunities to enhance partnership and interoperability between the two allies. The engagement underscores the crucial role of partnerships in ensuring the Army and its allies are secure from enemy cyber and electronic attacks, and able to communicate and share data reliably. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 04:39
    Photo ID: 8810857
    VIRIN: 241213-A-FX425-1257
    Resolution: 4069x3840
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    This work, 2d TSB hosts France-USA Interoperability Cooperation Group, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnership
    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    USArmyEuropeAfrica
    ICG

