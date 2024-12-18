USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 18, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Keith Avinger, of Chino, Calif., left, prepares to send back empty pallets to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a replenishment at sea, Dec. 18, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)