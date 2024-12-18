USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 18, 2024) – Sailors receive pallets aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Dec. 18, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8810786
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-FH842-1622
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|756.56 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
