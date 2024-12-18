USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 18, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Christopher Bell, of Ponchatoula, La., right, receives pallets aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Dec. 18, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)