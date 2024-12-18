U.S. Army Cpt. Sihwan Kim delivers a Christmas gift to a child at the Dongducheon Children's Care Center in Dongducheon, South Korea on December 18. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley).
|12.18.2024
|12.20.2024 00:20
|8810636
|241218-A-YG255-1003
|6720x4480
|1.82 MB
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers deliver Christmas gifts to the Dongducheon Children's Care Center [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Malakai Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.