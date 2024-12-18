Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers deliver Christmas gifts to the Dongducheon Children's Care Center [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Soldiers deliver Christmas gifts to the Dongducheon Children's Care Center

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kyle Barnhill delivers a Christmas gift to a child at the Dongducheon Children's Care Center in Dongducheon, South Korea on December 18. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley).

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
