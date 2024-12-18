241218-N-ML137-1052 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Dec. 18, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, left, speaks with students from Guam High School in the library, Dec. 18. DeVore and Command Master Chief William Webster, senior enlisted leader for JRM, visited the high school to talk with students about their careers and to answer questions they had about the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8810633
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-ML137-1052
|Resolution:
|6831x4559
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.