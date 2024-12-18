Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    241218-N-ML137-1037 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Dec. 18, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, speaks with students from Guam High School in the library, Dec. 18. DeVore and Command Master Chief William Webster, senior enlisted leader for JRM, visited the high school to talk with students about their careers and to answer questions they had about the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 00:36
    Photo ID: 8810632
    VIRIN: 241218-N-ML137-1037
    Resolution: 7124x4754
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School
    JRM Leadership Meets with JROTC at Guam High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC)
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Guam High School
    Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download